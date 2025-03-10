Education performance of Peterborough pupils remains ‘too low’

Outcomes in some academies have been labelled a 'particular cause for concern'

A council report into the education performance of Peterborough pupils in the last academic year highlights the need for improvement across the city.

The report written by Nick Beech, head of school improvement at Peterborough City Council, has provided information about the outcomes of statutory assessments in primary and secondary schools in 2024.

Mr Beech noted that outcomes achieved by children and young people in Peterborough remained “too low” overall in the previous school year.

Nick Beech, head of school improvement at Peterborough City Council, said "Whilst there is improvement in some areas, it is not at sufficient pace. Outcomes in some academies are a particular cause for concern."

The report also highlighted an “inequity”, with some local schools having achieved very high outcomes and ranked at the top of the national league tables, while others had persistently low levels of attainment.

Mr Beech wrote: “The number of schools with low attainment is masking the good success of others.”

The council said it is taking steps to further develop the sharing of successful practice between schools to help drive a system-wide improvement.

Statutory assessment results in Peterborough for 2023/24

– Just under a quarter of Peterborough schools achieved the national average in the Early Years Foundation Stage (assessed at the end of Reception).

– Around half of mainstream Peterborough schools achieved the national average in the Phonics Screening Check, assessed at the end of Year 1.

– Key Stage 2 assessments were carried out at the end of Year 6, which include national tests in reading and mathematics, and teacher assessment in writing. One third of schools achieved at or above the national average for combined attainment in reading, maths and writing.

– A total of 58.4 per cent of pupils assessed in Key Stage 4 in Year 11 for English and Maths achieved a pass grade 9-4, with the national average being 65.5 per cent.

– 72 per cent of Key Stage 5 A-level students achieved A*-C grades, slightly lower than the national average of 76 per cent.

Peterborough City Council said that, in terms of Early Years schools in Peterborough where attainment is low, each have received targeted support through things like the Family Hub programme and National Literacy Trust work.

The council report stated that the number of schools that achieved below 50 per cent at Key Stage 2 was a “particular concern”. Out of 40 academy settings, 19 schools (48 per cent) had combined attainment of 50 per cent or below. Out of 20 city council maintained schools with Year 6 pupils, one (five per cent) had combined attainment lower than 50 per cent.

Mr Beech wrote: “It should be noted that when Ofsted have inspected Peterborough schools with low outcomes, in the overwhelming majority of cases, the schools are judged to be good in all areas.

“This provides a level of reassurance that leaders are taking the right actions and pupils are receiving a good quality education.”

The council report will be discussed at a children and education scrutiny committee meeting on Monday, March 17.

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children's services, said: "We are working with all schools across the city to ensure there is collective responsibility for raising attainment levels and offering schools with lower levels of attainment the chance to work with schools which are higher performing to be able to share best practice, both locally and further afield.

"Whilst we hold discussions with headteachers in schools which are maintained by the local authority about their 2024 data and plans to improve this, officers also meet with CEOs and headteachers of academies to better understand their priorities and improvement plans as the local authority is the champion of all children and young people regardless of the school they attend.

"We know we can do better for the children of Peterborough, and we will work with all schools across our system to ensure this is realised.

"As schools across Peterborough continue on their improvement journeys, I would like to acknowledge the dedication of headteachers, teachers and all school staff across the city and recognise their commitment to working with us to improving the attainment of pupils and giving children the best start in life."