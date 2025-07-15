Department for Education plans strengthened guidance on allergy management following the death of Benedict Blythe (5) after allergic reaction at Peterborough school

The government’s Department of Education has promised to begin work on strengthened guidance for schools to manage allergies following the death of Benedict Blythe.

The five-year-old suffered a fatal anaphylaxis on December 1, 2021 after coming into contact with cow’s milk while at Barnack Primary School.

Cow’s milk was a known allergen of Benedict’s and he brought his own oatmilk into school to be given at snack times. This milk was stored in the staff fridge alongside lactose free milk for another child.

A recently concluded inquest found that on the day of Benedict’s death, the school did not follow the usual process for giving Benedict his milk and it was poured in the staff room and carried to the class.

The inquest also found that delayed use of his adrenaline pen, distracting Benedict from his symptoms and not sharing his allergy management plan with staff were among ‘probable causes’ of his death.

Following Benedict’s death, his parents- Helen and Peter- have founded the Benedict Blythe Foundation and have called for Benedict’s Law, a new bill that would require there to be mandatory and funded spare allergy/adrenaline pens in every school, mandatory staff training that goes beyond emergency response but into allergy awareness and management and how to respond quickly to symptoms along with having a physical copy of an allergy policy in every school.

In light of inquest’s findings, the Department for Education has said that it is planning to consult on new strengthened guidance for schools around managing allergies.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “What happened to Benedict was a tragedy for his family and our thoughts remain with all of those who loved him.

“We recognise that allergies can be a barrier to children feeling safe and included at school, and are planning to consult on strengthened guidance for schools later this year.”

The body added that: "The DfE understands the impact of allergies and other medical conditions on the way pupils feel included and supported in school life. Improving the inclusiveness of mainstream schools and colleges is a key priority of the Government and it intends to set out plans for reform through a Schools White Paper in the autumn.

“The DfE also recognises that the current statutory guidance on Supporting pupils with medical conditions at school may not go far enough on allergies (and potentially other conditions).

“The DfE therefore intends to issue a consultation on an updated version of supporting pupils with medical conditions at school. We plan to launch this consultation in the autumn of this year.”

Barnack Primary School has refused all of the requests for comment from the Peterborough Telegraph.