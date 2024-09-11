Crowland Primary School installs Crazy Golf to improve sports participation, health and wellbeing

On 4th September, the children of South View returned from their summer break to find that a Crazy Golf course had been installed on their school field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a Whole School Golf Initiative, the school are taking part in the Golf Foundation’s ‘Unleash your Drive’ programme which is designed to increase participation in golf from an early age, teaching the children the basic skills of putting, chipping etc.

The school’s Fundraising Committee, ‘Friends of South View’ donated £12,000 to the school to purchase the course, whilst local business, Burmor Construction kindly paid for the materials for installation and supplied workmen to draw it all together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further funding was awarded to the school by ‘The Golf Foundation’, ‘The WPA Foundation’ and Active Lincolnshire through the ‘Opening School Facilities’ grant for golfing equipment.

South View Crazy Golf Course

Head Teacher, Joanne Tomlins said: "We have so many children who enjoy sport, but who are not keen on physically intensive and hugely competitive sports such as football or netball.

"We know from statistics that South Holland has a poor record in terms of obesity levels in primary aged children, so we have been looking at a number of ways we can help tackle this issue.

"In order to get the children to move more, and broaden the types of sports they can access, we decided to pursue a project in Golf, and have enrolled on the Local Authority ‘Defeat the Sweet’ initiative to support us with promoting healthier eating habits. We look forward to reporting on our successes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wilkinsons, Active Lincolnshire: The Opening Schools Facilities programme has supported swimming, girls football and now golf at South View Primary School.

Children receiving golf lessons

"The number of students accessing learn to swim, swimming sessions and girls football has been fantastic. Supporting the golf project with funding for coaching and equipment will help to engage other young people in regular physical activity.

"Who knows – in a few years’ time we could have helped the next Rory McIlroy find their lifelong passion for sport.

Amers Nizzer, Friends of South View: “ When we asked Mrs Tomlins what she would like the fundraising committee to contribute towards, this golf course was a clear winner. It’s a fantastic facility that will remain with the school for a long time to come, benefiting all the children at South View. “