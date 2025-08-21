City of Peterborough Academy celebrates GCSE results with pupils

Dominic Paling and Bartlomiej Kuda with their GCSE results

Pupils and staff at City of Peterborough Academy, located on Reeves Way and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of positive results for pupils, which includes many who are now looking forward to progressing onto their Level 3 Courses at 6th forms and colleges across the city.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some standout individual performances. These include:

Keaton Hall, who achieved grade 9s in maths, chemistry and statistics; a Level 2 Distinction* in sports studies; as well as two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Carolina Baliao, who celebrates grade 9s in English literature and Spanish as well as four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6.

Domanic Paling, who earned a Level 2 Distinction*in sports studies; four grade 8s in geography, history, maths and statistics; as well as three grade 7s and one grade 6.

Ahmed Raja, who received grade 8s in chemistry, biology, maths and history; a Level 2 Distinction in enterprise and marketing; as well as four grade 7s and a grade 5.

Bartlomiej Kudia, who successfully achieved grade 8s in chemistry, Polish, maths, history and geography; as well as three grade 7s, two grade 6s and a Level 2 Merit.

Carolina Baiao at City of Peterborough Academy today

Nicola Treacy, Principal at City of Peterborough Academy, said:

"Congratulations to all our students on your GCSE results! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, resilience and determination. We are incredibly proud of each one of you. Your journey is just beginning - keep striving, keep believing and keep growing. Many thanks to all those who have supported our young people, including their parents and teachers.”