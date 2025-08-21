Celebrations for GCSE students at Queen Katharine Academy

Students from Queen Katharine Academy collected their GCSE results today.

Queen Katharine Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), is celebrating today as Year 11 students receive their GCSE results, marking a significant milestone in the academy’s ongoing transformation under new leadership.

The academy was filled with smiles and congratulations as students and families shared the moment. Early indications show strong performances, with many pupils achieving top grades and making excellent progress.

Among the notable achievements are:

Eliana Somuah, who attained 10 GCSEs including Grade 9s in Biology, Business, English Language, History, Maths, Physics, Sociology, a Grade 8 in Chemistry and English Literature and Grade 7 in Spanish.

Students from Queen Katharine Academy, including Eliana Somuah who was among notable achievers celebrate GCSE Results Day today.

Tea Shterjova, who achieved 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Biology, Citizenship, English Language, English Literature, History, Maths as well as a Grade 8 in Chemistry, Physics and Spanish, and a Grade 7 in Art.

Eva Bosaite, who gained 10 GCSEs including Grade 8s in Chemistry, English Literature, History, Maths, Media Studies, Physics and Sociology, as well as Grade 7s in Biology, Computer Science and English Language.

Sofia Correia, who attained 10 GCSEs including Grade 8s in Art, Business, Chemistry, English Literature, Geography, Physics and Sociology, as well as Grade 7s in Biology, English Language and Maths.

Joel Joshy Joseph who attained 8 GCSEs including Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Maths, as well as Grade 8s in English Language and Physics and a Merit in Graphics.

Students Tea Shterjova, Maria Smereka, Joel Joshy Joseph, Victory Allison, Zahra Painda, and Sofia Correia (L-R) from Queen Katharine Academy celebrate their GCSE achievements.

Victory Allison, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 8 in Computer Science, English Literature, Geography, Sociology, Grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, and Grade 6 Maths, Physics and Spanish.

Maria Smereka, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Maths, Grade 8 in Business as well as Grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Geography, Physics and Sociology, and Grade 6 in Computer Science and English Literature.

Phoebe Johnson, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Maths, Grade 8 in Art, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as a Distinction in Travel & Tourism and Grade 7 in Spanish.

Zahra Painda, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Distinction in Health and Social Care, Grade 7 in Business, Chemistry, English Language, Geography, Physics and Spanish as well as Grade 6 in English Literature and Sociology.

Since January, the academy has been led by Interim Principal Rick Carroll, who has overseen a period of positive change. Mark Taylor, who officially took up the role of Principal on 30th June, has been closely involved in preparing for the transition.

Mark Taylor, said: “We are delighted with the achievements of our students today. Their hard work, resilience and determination have paid off, and it’s fantastic to see so many of our young people secure the results they deserve.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful staff and supportive families for everything they have done to help our students succeed. We look forward to welcoming many of them back to our incredibly popular and successful Sixth Form and wish all our students the very best for their next steps.”

“I’d also like to acknowledge the outstanding work of Rick Carroll as interim head. Rick has led a period of real transformation at QKA, and I’m committed to building on the strong foundations he’s established. I look forward to working with everyone to continue our academy’s positive momentum.”

Staff at Queen Katharine Academy were on hand to offer guidance and celebrate with students as they look ahead to sixth form, college, apprenticeships and work.