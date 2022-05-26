There have been celebrations at a Peterborough nursery after Ofsted inspectors gave them an Outstanding rating during their latest visit.

The Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Welland Road received the top grade following the visit in February.

It had been rated as Outstanding the last time inspectors visited the nursery in 2012 – and in the inspection before that in 2011.

Celebrations at Stepping Stones Nursery, Welland Road after they received an outstanding Ofsted report

In their latest glowing report, inspectors said: “Children flourish and have a thirst for learning. They thrive on the superb support given for their emotional development. This gives children a strong foundation for all their future learning.”

The inspectors gave special praise to the staff at the nursery, saying that they ‘offer the very best care and education’ to the youngsters who attend. The report said: “Staff all work tirelessly in their roles, including in any additional responsibilities they take on. Their only focus is to always do whatever is best for each child and their family and to ensure that children receive the very best support at the earliest opportunity.”

The leadership team was also singled out in the report, with inspectors noting work done by managers to look after employee’s well beings meant there was a low staff turnover.The report added: “Leaders show a deep and sensitive understanding of local issues that may affect the families for whom the provision provides a service. They go above and beyond to support their

families and other families in the local community.”