Author Ellie Sandall opens library at Peterborough’s West Town Primary School

Childrens' author Ellie Sandall opening the new library at West Town primary school reading to KS1 pupils. EMN-220403-174140009

Ellie was at West Town Primary School to open the library - and also take part in World Book Day celebrations.

During her visit, Ellie spent the afternoon meeting pupils and read one of her popular books ‘Balancing Bernie’ in the brand-new library, followed by a story writing and illustration workshop with a Key Stage 1 class.

The Peterborough academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT),refitted the library as part of a revamp of the area. New facilities include incorporated areas for different year groups and literary genres, making the library more accessible for both adults and children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Childrens' author Ellie Sandall opening the new library at West Town primary school with head boy and girl Samiksha Mohapatro and Maurycy Urban with school librarian Marie Watts, the English lead Alix Doubleday and head teacher Hannah Quinn. EMN-220403-174118009

The library is also now equipped with multiple break out areas and zones for discussions, allowing the space to be multifunctional and an inspiring place for pupils to learn.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the library was unable to be used, so staff at the academy hope the official opening and revamp will encourage higher pupil engagement and spark their interest in using the library again.

Hannah Quinn, Principal at West Town Primary Academy, said: “At West Town, we strive to ensure all pupils are provided with an enriching curriculum that extends the boundaries of learning, including educational visits and activities.

“Thank you to Ellie Sandall for visiting our school and for providing this experience to our young people. We have been looking at getting a new library for around five years, so it was fantastic to celebrate finally being able to do so.

“We loved seeing our pupils so engaged in Ellie’s reading and workshops, and we look forward to them having more positive experiences when using the library in the months and years to come.”

Alix Doubleday, Assistant Principal at West Town Primary Academy, said: “We wanted the childrento see how important we perceive reading to be and that books are to be treasured. Therefore, we needed an appropriately welcoming and calming place in which our children enjoy and appreciate spending time in.

“The new library provides a more functional area where our pupils have access to a wide range of books, a new layout and ordering system so pupils can locate books related to their favourite themes and genres, as well as areas to sit and enjoy reading them.

“We hope our pupils will treasure this new space and inspire them to develop a lifelong love ofreading.”