Arthur Mellows Village College 2024 GCSE results

By A Test
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Once again, the results achieved by the students of Arthur Mellows Village College in Year 11 this year are extremely pleasing and recognise the hard work that students have put into their studies.

After many challenges over the last five years we wish to acknowledge how incredibly proud we are of all of the students in Year 11 and look forward to seeing them go on to the next steps of their education of which a large number will be joining us in the Sixth Form.

Whilst there were a large number of individual successes, special congratulations should go to our top performing student,

Erin Walker 9 x Grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Grade 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Macy Braband and Lauren ForemanMacy Braband and Lauren Foreman
Macy Braband and Lauren Foreman

The following students also deserve special mention for their impressive achievements: Isaac Stuffins; Yaseen Desouky; Elisa Agnini; Evie Agnini; Holly Pederson; Angus Keegan; Alimahdi Sadak; Sadie Hunter; Freya Malam; Berto Eling; Alexander Geldart; Hayley Bow; Ellie Miller .

John Gilligan, Head of College, congratulated students on an outstanding set of results. “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted period. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.