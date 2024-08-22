Arthur Mellows Village College 2024 GCSE results
After many challenges over the last five years we wish to acknowledge how incredibly proud we are of all of the students in Year 11 and look forward to seeing them go on to the next steps of their education of which a large number will be joining us in the Sixth Form.
Whilst there were a large number of individual successes, special congratulations should go to our top performing student,
Erin Walker 9 x Grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Grade 7
The following students also deserve special mention for their impressive achievements: Isaac Stuffins; Yaseen Desouky; Elisa Agnini; Evie Agnini; Holly Pederson; Angus Keegan; Alimahdi Sadak; Sadie Hunter; Freya Malam; Berto Eling; Alexander Geldart; Hayley Bow; Ellie Miller .
John Gilligan, Head of College, congratulated students on an outstanding set of results. “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted period. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”
