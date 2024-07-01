Apricot Nursery celebrates becoming a Makaton aware status nursery
Makaton is a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to enable people to communicate. It supports the development of essential communication skills such as attention and listening, comprehension, memory, recall and organisation of language and expression.
Senior Nursery Manager Deborah Cobb said, Our nursery team have embraced learning Makaton and supporting the children's communication by using key signs and symbols and through sign and sing.
Makaton Aware is an innovative initiative committed to breaking down communication barriers and ensuring that everyone feels valued and understood.
Essentially, you sign as you speak, which enables the learner to understand you more clearly by matching a sign to a word. Makaton is also widely used for very young children who are not yet speaking and children with speech, language and learning difficulties.
Through becoming Makaton Aware status setting, Apricot Nursery aims to promote inclusivity, empower children, and foster meaningful connections inline with the Makaton Charity's vision.
