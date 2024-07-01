Apricot Nursery celebrates becoming a Makaton aware status nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are delighted to become recognised as a Makaton aware Nursery.

Makaton is a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to enable people to communicate. It supports the development of essential communication skills such as attention and listening, comprehension, memory, recall and organisation of language and expression.

Senior Nursery Manager Deborah Cobb said, Our nursery team have embraced learning Makaton and supporting the children's communication by using key signs and symbols and through sign and sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Makaton Aware is an innovative initiative committed to breaking down communication barriers and ensuring that everyone feels valued and understood.

Senior Nursery Manager Deborah Cobb is proud of Apricot Nursery's Makaton Aware Status.

Essentially, you sign as you speak, which enables the learner to understand you more clearly by matching a sign to a word. Makaton is also widely used for very young children who are not yet speaking and children with speech, language and learning difficulties.