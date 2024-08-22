Abbey College celebrating exceptional GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Abbey College in Ramsey celebrate as they received an exceptional set of GCSE results today.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving these exceptional results. It is really pleasing to see their dedication, resilience and hard work has been rewarded with fantastic achievements.”

“These results are a real testament to our students’ commitment over the last few years.

“We are delighted to see so many of our students returning to Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form in September to complete their A-Levels and look forward to welcoming them back.”

Amelia Clarke

These initial results indicate that students continue to make excellent progress during their time at Abbey College.

Overall, this year saw more students achieving Grades 4 and 5 or higher in the core subjects, and individual successes at Abbey College included: Emily achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s. She is looking to continue her studies at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form and pursuing her interests in Maths, Further Maths, and Science.

Frankie achieved a grade 8 in Maths and grade 7 in English Language and Literature. He is continuing his studies in these subjects as A-Levels at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form.

Tim achieved a grade 9 in Physics and five other grade 8s. He is looking to continue his learning at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form and will be studying Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths.

Emily Kinzer

Amelia achieved seven grade 8s, including Psychology which she is looking to continue at A Level.

Freya achieved a grade 9 in Art as well as a further four 8s. She is staying on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form to pursue her interests in Physics, Maths and Further Maths.

Hannah achieved grade 8 in English and Maths and will be continuing her study of English at A Level.

Several students from Abbey College, including Emily and Frankie, came directly from the airport to collect their results after a month-long adventure in Borneo with Camps International.

Mr Christoforou added: “I would also like to express my gratitude to our wonderful teaching and support staff who have worked above and beyond to secure these excellent results.”

Abbey College’s impressive results follow a recent Ofsted report that rated the school’s personal development and sixth form as ‘Outstanding’.

For more information about the school, visit www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk