A Level results Peterborough: Results from schools in the city revealed
The day is finally here for post 16 and college students!
This morning, hundreds of students will be finding out their A Level results and the Peterborough Telegraph will be bringing you coverage from across all of the schools.
A-level students from The Deepings School head for the skies
Headteacher of The Deepings School, Kirstie Johnson
“It is wonderful to see our sixth-form students celebrating huge success today and it is a delight to see so many happy faces.
“Our sixth formers' commitment to academic excellence and a determination to excel has resulted in some fantastic results and I hope they are suitably proud. Students this year have done particularly well in the applied courses that we offer, enabling then to secure excellent results which allow them to progress onto their next steps.
“They are now going on to embrace university study or have secured apprenticeships or full-time employment. I am always fascinated by their next steps and the wonderful different opportunities they seek and take up when moving on from the Deepings.
Although we are always sad to see them go, I wish all our Year 13s every success in their future endeavours.”
Notable performances have been achieved by the following students:
- Elizabeth Selby who intends to study Veterinary Science at Nottingham University, after studying, Biology, Chemistry and Psychology
- Joseph Morza who intends to study Economics at Leeds University
- Katie Marsh is intending to study for a highly competitive Physiotherapy degree apprenticeship for with the NHS
Two of our students have secured soccer scholarships in the USA:
- Jack Haunch, who is now studying in North Iowa, and Beau Baines, who is studying in Whitewater, Wisconsin. They will be combining their studies of Economics and Business with their soccer scholarships. They are both already in the States and have started their studies.
While Isabelle Woosnam will be taking to the skies with her next steps as she has secured a British Airways apprenticeship for cabin crew.
Staff and students at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire, part of Anthem Schools Trust, are celebrating a great set of A level results.
Students at The Deepings join teenagers across the country who are getting their results after sitting exams throughout May and June.
Hampton College Post 16 results
Hampton College Head of School Alex Ford
“We are delighted with our students and their achievements in this year's A-Level examinations.
These results are a testament to their commitment, perseverance, and the high-quality teaching and support they have received from our dedicated staff.
Their success is a reflection of their hard work and the unwavering encouragement of our staff, parents, and the wider school community.
Our students have not only excelled academically but have also grown as individuals, ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives, whether that be in higher education, apprenticeships, or the workforce.
Well done to all of the students. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours and I am confident that they will continue to achieve great things."
Notable individual performances and destinations include:
Naman Bist – A*A*A*A – Computer Science at Loughborough University (4A*s with EPQ)
Shanon Bradbury – ABB – Medical Sciences at University of Exeter
Lorenzo Campanaro – AAA – Yet to confirm choice.
Daisy Corner – A*AA – Chemistry at University of Leeds
Brea Daka – AAA – Philosophy & Politics at University of Manchester
Emily Duncan – AAA – Gap year
Dhruv Karavdra – A*A*A*A* - Economics at London School of Economics (LSE)
Lucy Maunder – A*A*A* - English at University of York
Salwa Nayani – A*A Distinction – Psychology at University of Leeds
Mario Popescu-Neagu – A*A*A – Economics at University College London (UCL)
Samuel Putney – AAAB – Aerospace Engineering at University of Sheffield
Richard Ragi – A*AB – Computer Science at Loughborough University
Evie Talbot – AAA – Business Management at University of Leeds
Nicola Wilczewska – Distinction *, A B – Nursing at University of Nottingham
Pola Zapart – A*BB – Yet to confirm choice.
Hampton Gardens Post 16 results
Hampton Gardens Head of School Kevin Ainslie
“We are so proud of our students and their achievements, which reflect their excellent attitude and hard work.
This is the first year of a full cohort completing Year 13 at Hampton Gardens and marks another landmark in the school’s history. I am really proud of the commitment and dedication shown by not only the students but also the staff in supporting our young people on to the next stages of their education and employment.
We are really delighted with all of our students’ results and have highlighted a selection of our notable performances. We wish all of our students well and thank them for being part of the Hampton Gardens
Notable individual performances and destinations include:
Gabriel Bowden A* A* A, Loughborough University: Sport and Exercise Science
Callum McGurk A*,AAA University of Durham: Computer Science
Noah Darch A* AA, Loughborough University: Computer Science with AI
Karson Lee A* AA, Loughborough University: Management with placement year
Nicholas Shoesmith AAA, University of Leeds: International Business and Finance
Ela IIal AAB, University of Nottingham: Law
Andrei Roughton AAB, Degree Apprenticeship with Amazon
Lacey Lilley Distinction*BB, joining the Police
Liley-May Mason Distinction AC: University of York: Psychology in Education
Dani Hobbins, ABB, University of Exeter: Applied Psychology, Clinical
A-level students at Greater Peterborough UTC celebrate excellent results
Lee Mawby, Principal of GPUTC
“At GPUTC, we provide our students with industry-standard professional workshops and IT/ technologically rich design studios, as well as specialist science laboratories and state of the art digital engineering equipment to provide them with real-world skills.
Through our bespoke, employer-shaped curriculum, our students are provided with a unique and diverse link to industry partners.”
“We are excited to offer the new T-Level from September 2024. T-Levels are two-year technical education courses, roughly equivalent to three A-Levels.
They have been developed by employers so that the content meets the industry needs and prepares students through core theory learning, specialist industry skills and culminating in a minimum 45-day industry placement. We have a number of places
available for September 2024, and if prospective students are interested, further information can be found via our website or by emailing [email protected].”
Lee Mawby, Principal of GPUTC
“We are extremely proud of the results achieved today by our students in their technical and vocational STEM subjects.
These results are a testament to the hard work and perseverance of all our students and staff.
Our students have secured university places like Cardiff for Engineering and Nottingham Trent for Astrophysics. They’ve also landed apprenticeships in diverse sectors, including the RAF, Vogel, Marshall Aerospace, and Codem Composites.
Their hard work, dedication, and ambition made this possible, and we’re excited to hear about their future journeys and successes!
Celebrations start for students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy
“Congratulations to our excellent Year 13 students whose hard work over the last two years has seen them achieve their well-deserved results. This remarkable year group has shown great character, resilience and resolve to achieve.
“It has been a true pleasure to see them progress during their time with us and we all wish them the very best in their next steps.”
While many students are celebrating securing places at their chosen universities, on esteemed apprenticeships and into highly skilled employment, some standout achievements include:
Oliver H who successfully achieved A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and psychology and is taking a gap year before studying for a degree apprenticeship.
Ella B successfully achieved A*AAB in sociology, psychology, English literature and language and the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and has secured a place at the University of East Anglia to study English Literature with a placement year.
Isabelle E secured A*AAB and has secured a place at the University of Birmingham to study Biomedical Sciences.
Head Students Callum G and Emily M have secured degree apprenticeships with National Gas and in marketing after securing impressive grades in their A levels.
Sir Harry Smith Community College
Assistant Principal and Head of Sixth Form, Tim Smith
“The students and staff continue to work incredibly hard and I’m immensely proud of the tremendous effort and determination shown by our students.
The pursuit of excellence, one of our core values that we try to instil in every student throughout the college, is clearly evident in our Sixth Form students who are going on to some of the top universities, apprenticeships or out into the world of work for the first time.
I, and all the staff here wish them well for their future endeavours and look forward to hearing about their future successes.
Students across the college performed well with some outstanding individual achievements including:
Josh, who achieved A*A*AA in Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and History and is going to study Medicine at the University of Sheffield.
George, who achieved AAA in English, History, Religious studies and has received offers from the University of Cambridge and Warwick University to study Theology, Religion and Philosophy.
Freya, who achieved A*AB in Sociology, English and Media and is going to take Film Studies at the University of Manchester.
Lucy, who achieved ABBB in English, Media, Religious studies and EPQ and is going on to Loughborough University to study English Literature.
Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College are celebrating today after receiving their A level and vocational qualifications, enabling them to secure their places at their preferred destination.
Over 70% of pupils have opted to carrying on studying at some of the most prestigious universities across the country. Again, this year we have seen an increase in the number of students wanting to complete degree apprenticeships.