“It is wonderful to see our sixth-form students celebrating huge success today and it is a delight to see so many happy faces.

“Our sixth formers' commitment to academic excellence and a determination to excel has resulted in some fantastic results and I hope they are suitably proud. Students this year have done particularly well in the applied courses that we offer, enabling then to secure excellent results which allow them to progress onto their next steps.

“They are now going on to embrace university study or have secured apprenticeships or full-time employment. I am always fascinated by their next steps and the wonderful different opportunities they seek and take up when moving on from the Deepings.

Although we are always sad to see them go, I wish all our Year 13s every success in their future endeavours.”