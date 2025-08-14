A Level Results Day 2025: PT live blog as students in Peterborough find out their grades

“We are thrilled by the Year 13 results this year. We have seen a big increase of students getting the grades that are needed to get into the best universities or to secure an apprenticeship.

Our 6th Form is a place of success where students thrive and achieve; this is down to our students and staff who constantly follow our values of Hard Work, Integrity, and Kindness.

We are so proud of our Year 13s, and we wish them every success for the future.”