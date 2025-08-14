A Level Results Day 2025: PT live blog as students in Peterborough find out their grades
All of the results from the schools have by each individual school will be listed on the blog below.
LIVE: A Level Results Day 2025
Jack Hunt Academy
“We are thrilled by the Year 13 results this year. We have seen a big increase of students getting the grades that are needed to get into the best universities or to secure an apprenticeship.
Our 6th Form is a place of success where students thrive and achieve; this is down to our students and staff who constantly follow our values of Hard Work, Integrity, and Kindness.
We are so proud of our Year 13s, and we wish them every success for the future.”
Jack Hunt Academy
Notable students includes (grades, degree subject and destinations)
• Anton Melchanov: A*/A*/A*; Maths at the University of Cambridge
• Shahd Mohammed A*/A/B; Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering at the University of Sheffield
• Husnaa Tayyab A*/A/B; Economics at the University of Nottingham
• Aimantas Vasillauskas A*/A/B; Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton
• Qasim Vaseem A/A/B; Law with Criminology at the University of Leicester
• Subhan Khan A/A/B; Law at the University of Leicester
• Harry Street A/A/B; Sports Management at Loughborough University
• Mostafa al-Badri A/A/B; Maths and Computer Science at the University of Bristol
• Jasmine Barnes A/A/B; Physical Geography at the University of Southampton
• Louise Fitzgibbons: A/B/B; History at University of York
Jack Hunt Academy
All key measures show a strong climb in results. Noteworthy results include:
• Average A Level grades per student up by nearly half a grade from 2024 (32 points from 28 points)
• Percentage of A Level A*-B grades up by nearly 10% from 2024 to 40.1% of entries (was 31.3%)
• Percentage of A Level A*-C grades up by over 10% from 2024 to 71.4% of entries (was 61.1%)
• Average Vocational grade is now ‘Distinction-’, up from ‘Merit’ last year
• Percentage of Vocational grades at ‘Distinction*’ and/or ‘Distinction’ at nearly 40% of entries, up from 22% last year.
Bourne Grammar School
Bourne Grammar School
“I am incredibly proud that our students have achieved so impressively - a testament to their hard work and dedication, ably supported by our wonderfully talented staff. These outstanding results mean that students are now in a strong and confident position as they move forward to the next stage of their lives. Warmest congratulations to all.”
Bourne Grammar School
This year saw the School’s largest ever cohort of 265 students achieve excellent grades.
In total, 811 A-Level results were awarded. Of these, 289 grades were at A* or A, with the A* being the highest grade obtainable.
An impressive eight students achieved a clean sweep of A* grades, 54 students gained only A* or A grades, and 80 A* grades were awarded overall. A further 209 grades were at A.
In percentage terms:
• A*: 9.9% of all grades
• A or A*: 35.6%
• B or better: 64.9%
• C or better: 84%
The eight students who achieved all A* grades were: Shaan Damani, Amy Fletcher, Sam Gupta, Thomas Houghton, William Hughes, Sai Kandikattu, Chloe Kirman, and Harrie Met
Stamford School
“We are extremely pleased with the ongoing overall upward trend in examination results this summer.
We have been proud to support our students who are now moving on to leading universities, competitive apprenticeships, and promising career paths in a myriad of specialisms.
We are particularly pleased that our students have been equally successful in both our BTEC and A-level pathways, with some excellent individual outcomes.
These results reflect the dedication, determination, and team spirit shown by our young people and the staff who have supported them every step of the way.”
Stamford School
2025 figures compared to the past three-year average*:
- A* - 10.5 % (Three-year average 9.6 %)
- A*A – 37.1 % (Three-year average 33.1 %)
- A*- B - 65.7 % (Three-year average 64.2 %)
- A*- C - 87.1 % (Three-year average 84.8 %)
Stamford School
The school has achieved a 100% pass rate across all subjects and qualifications, with 90% of students achieving their first-choice university.
Headline figures:
- 192 students took A-level, BTEC or equivalent examinations this summer, with
a 100% pass rate across all subjects and courses.
- Over 10% of all grades were the highest possible grades at A* for A-level
courses or D* (Distinction Star) in BTEC.
- Well over one third of grades (37.1 %) achieved were A*- A.
- Two-thirds of grades were at A*- B.
- 20% of students achieved triple A grades or equivalent or better.
Free food!
The following locations are offering students free food today:
- Wagamama- 25% discount on food and drinks. This offer will run from Thursday August 14 to Wednesday August 20 for A Level students. There is no minimum spend, but you must be signed up to Wagamama’s loyalty programme Soul Club and show your results.
- Bella Italia: Free starter and a free dessert on offer with proof of results and purchase of a main meal.
- Nando’s: A free ¼ chicken or starter. To redeem, you must spend £7 or more and show your Student ID and results. The offer is valid to eat-in or walk-in collect.
- Wildwood: Free starter or dessert, as well as a Coke Zero. To claim, students must show results, Student ID and mention the code ‘ALEVEL2025’.
- COTE Brassiere: A choice of free Steak Frites or Vegan Burger, or a free dessert. Students will also receive a £10 voucher to enjoy on their next visit. To redeem, students must show their results.
- Pizza Express: To claim the free dessert, students must purchase a main meal, and show a valid UNiDays results day offer code. The offer is valid Sunday to Friday from Monday August 4 to Sunday August 17.
Council praises city's students
"I want to congratulate all the students who are today receiving their results. Whatever the outcome, I really hope that they move forward with confidence and feel proud of what they have done to reach this stage in their lives.
“I must also say a massive thank you to all the staff in our schools and colleges, including support staff and people who give their time freely such as governors and volunteers who make such a difference to Peterborough students as they grow, learn and develop their lives through education.
“Although today represents an exciting moment in young people’s lives, it can also be an uncertain time especially for pupils who haven’t achieved what they need. The good news is that there is plenty of advice and support available, so please do not panic. Speak to your teachers and careers advisors as soon as you can. They will help you to put a plan in place."
Welcome!
We will be bringing you all of the results from schools across Peterborough and the local area as they come in this morning.