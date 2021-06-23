50 acre festival space at Peterborough university ‘culture quarter’

A new document has outlined plans to create a ‘University Quarter Cultural Hub’ at ARU Peterborough, which would also include two theatres, three museums and two libraries - the majority of which are believed to be existing premises.

The plans lack detail but show there would be an interactive science museum, as well as an “enhanced riverside walk” and “improved open green space”.

Anglia Ruskin University has been approached for further information.

A map of ARU Peterborough once it is fully established

As revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph, a university quarter has already been earmarked as part of a proposal to bid for the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

This includes the provision of a number of new public culture and sports facilities, as well improvements to the Embankment athletics track and links between the new university and the city’s main museum, library and the Key Theatre.

The technical university is due to open in September 2022, initially for 2,000 students with the number increasing to 12,500 by 2030.

The new document, released by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which is leading the project, reveals that the university is expected to become financially viable in 2027 when it reaches nearly 5,000 students.

It also outlines in more detail the plans for the three teaching and two research buildings earmarked for the Embankment site.

The first teaching building - which will open next year - is for health, social care, education, management and finance and law courses.

The second is for net zero, digital, biochemistry, engineering and robotics courses, while the third is for sports, art and design, creative and architecture courses.

The first research building - which is due to open in December 2022 - will be anchored by 3D printing specialists Photocentric and will include up to 100 additional start-ups and researchers.

The second will focus on net-zero research and development and green technology.

The first phase of the university project in the first 10 years is expected to see 10,000 students in total, with 199 full-time jobs created, as well as 398 more in the supply chain.

The next phase is expected to deliver another 17,000 graduates, as well 65 more jobs, on top of 603 more in the university supply chain.