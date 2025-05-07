WoW bus hits the road to advise on ways to help team's mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers, engineers, and support teams for Peterborough’s biggest bus operator have jumped on board a specially modified bus to learn about how to improve their mental health, and that of their families.

Stagecoach East’s Wellbeing on Wheels (WoW) Bus has visited its roughly 800 colleagues in its Peterborough depot, along with three others which serve the region, encouraging colleagues to learn more about personal and family mental health.

They were able to take part in a memory game to win a Family Days Out Choice Voucher – local winners were Andrew Dix, Aaron Hartop, Kieran Lloyd, and Ryan Wallis.

On board the WoW Bus were experts from support charities Mind BLMK, The Kite Trust, and Andy’s Man Club, as well as Stagecoach East’s Health & Wellbeing Champions, who include Ainsley Ottley, Angela Carey, Steve Wallis, Celena Meeks, Mohammed Alam, and Harley Payne.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “In today’s busy world, mental health is such an important subject, so we make absolutely no apologies for continuing to help tackle it. So, I am very grateful for all our Champions and the charities who chose to come on board the WoW Bus to talk to our team.

“One of our fundamental values is that ‘we are stronger together’, so it is very important that we support our colleagues at every stage as they grow as part of our team. It is wonderful to see the WoW Bus out and about, along with the work of our Health & Wellbeing Champions, offering support, and getting across the message that help will be there if it is ever needed.”

If you would like to find support for your own mental health, you can get in touch with one of the charities here:

- Mind BLMK - www.mind-blmk.org.uk

- The Kite Trust - www.thekitetrust.org.uk

- Andy’s Man Club – www.andysmanclub.co.uk