World Smile Day at Cherry Hinton Care Home

At Cherry Hinton Care Home, we believe that a simple smile can make the biggest difference — and that’s exactly what World Smile Day is all about. Celebrated on the first Friday of October, this special day reminds us of the power of kindness, positivity, and human connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For our residents, a smile goes far beyond a friendly gesture. It can lift spirits, ease loneliness, and create meaningful moments of joy. Many of our residents live with health challenges or memory loss, and a warm smile from a carer, fellow resident, or visitor can help them feel comforted, valued, and understood. Smiling releases endorphins and reduces stress — benefits that contribute to both emotional and physical well-being.

Resident Margaret shared her thoughts on the day: “A smile costs nothing but means everything. When someone smiles at me in the morning, it makes my whole day brighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Wellbeing Lead, Aishwarya, added: “Smiling is such a powerful way to connect. It helps our residents feel seen and appreciated, and it brings warmth into every interaction — even on the toughest days.”

World's Smile Day

Aga, our Business Development Manager, also reflected on the importance of the event: “World Smile Day is a beautiful reminder of what we strive for every day at Cherry Hinton — creating a positive, caring environment where everyone feels part of a happy community.”

At Cherry Hinton, we marked the day with cheerful decorations, uplifting music, and plenty of laughter. Our team encouraged everyone — staff, residents, and visitors — to share smiles, compliments, and small acts of kindness throughout the day.

World Smile Day reminds us that happiness can be contagious and that even the smallest gestures can brighten someone’s world. Here at Cherry Hinton Care Home, we’re proud to keep those smiles shining all year round.

Because every smile shared makes our home a happier place.