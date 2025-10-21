Work is set to begin to revitalise the Sunken Garden in Central Park after a series of council cuts left the garden looking bare.

The makeover will see the Sunken Garden, located in the corner of the park that runs parallel with Park Road- filled with scented plants and ornamental grasses to increase biodiversity and provide colour and interest all year round.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Central Park said the Sunken Garden was previously “well known for its colourful flower-beds, but which has been left bare for the past three years due to council cuts.”

The Friends have been successful in a bid for £3,100 of funding from the Fund for Nature Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, to buy plants and seeds for the area.

The Sunken Garden.

Steve Harknett, secretary of Friends of Central Park, said: “The plan is for a year-round design that will give colour and form during the winter as well as the summer,” the spokesperson explained.

“In line with the Fund for Nature’s aims, the Sunken Garden will promote best practice in nature recovery by increasing biodiversity and creating wildlife habitats.

“Visitors to Central Park are always telling us that they’d like to see more flowers and colour in the Park. This project will deliver this in a sustainable way that is sensitive to the local environment. Also, we hope it will bring members of the public together to enjoy gardening and learn about nature.”

The work is beginning on Thursday October 23 from 10am and the Friends have appealed for anyone who willing and able to lend a hand to bring a spade, trowel or some gloves and have a go!

To find out more about this project and other Friends of Central Park initiatives, email [email protected].