Wisbech engineer turned FE teacher on how he is shaping the future of the industry - World Engineering Day (4 March)

Darren Freeman is helping to prepare the next generation of engineers by sharing his skills.

World Engineering Day is a global celebration of how engineers, technicians, and technologists make a difference. According to the Global Engineer Survey, 54% of industry professionals believe that there will be a shortage of engineers in the future. At the same time, Engineering UK detect a growing demand for sector experts, predicting 173,000 new jobs by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Freeman believes FE teaching could be one of the solutions to help prepare a pipeline of talent for the sector. He is encouraging fellow engineers to share their real-world industry experience with the next generation of talent via teaching in FE. Engineering professionals can work full time or part-time alongside their current jobs and change lives without changing their careers. Darren shares: “I never realised how valuable my real-world industry experience would be in inspiring the next generation of engineers until I pivoted my career to teaching in further education (FE). After 33 years in the engineering sector, I accumulated a wealth of real-life experiences that I can now incorporate into my teaching, bringing the subject to life for my students.

Transitioning to an FE role has been the most rewarding decision of my career, and I have no regrets. Each day, I wake up energised and eager to witness my students' growth. I found that my students appreciate the industry experience I can share with them. During my time in the sector, I worked for small businesses, large companies, and even had the opportunity to work overseas. My breadth of experience leaves me well equipped to offer advice and support my students as they prepare for their first engineering jobs. I encourage other professionals to consider FE teaching and support the next generation entering the industry. We all remember how daunting it might have felt at first. Don’t underestimate the value of your industry experience. By sharing your knowledge, you can help pave the way for others to step into the engineering industry."

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.