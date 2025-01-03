Wisbech care home proud to support town food bank

Colleagues from Rose Lodge with food bank message of thanks
Residents and colleagues at Barchester Healthcare’s, Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech were overjoyed to receive a message of thanks from the Wisbech Food Bank.

Over the festive period the colleagues in the home, residents and relatives collected 45kg of food items which equated to 107 meals for those in need within the local community.

Every day people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income. A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems.

The Wisbech Foodbank is proud to serve the local community and support those in need and it is a privilege that Rose Lodge will continue to support this essential organisation which offers a lifeline to so many. Meg Jones, General Managers at Rose Lodge Care Home said: “we are so proud and delighted that our home was able to raise such an incredible collection of items that can benefit those most in need within our local community. The Wisbech Foodbank does so much to help those in need.”

