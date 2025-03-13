Trading the track for the quiet life – meet Midnight, the ex-racing Greyhound looking for a home

A former racing greyhound in the care of Dogs Trust Snetterton is looking to find his forever home and sample a slice of the quiet life.

Five-year-old Midnight has been in the care of Dogs Trust Snetterton since early December 2024, with medical needs keeping him with the charity for a little longer than expected. Although very little is known about Midnight’s past, a tattoo on his ear has revealed he is a former racing greyhound, possibly abandoned after his career on the track came to an end.

Having recovered from his tail injury, which resulted in its amputation, Midnight has shown the team at Dogs Trust, even through his recovery, that he is gentle, patient and more than deserving of a second chance to find a forever home. A super friendly boy, Midnight gets excited to meet new people and wiggles around with excitement when he sees them coming.

Midnight would be able to live with primary school-aged children but would need to be the only pet in the house. Due to a life spent in kennels, Midnight also struggles to navigate stairs, so he hopes to find a ground-floor space to call his own.

Kelly Smith, Manager of Dogs Trust Snetterton, said: “Midnight is a gorgeous former racing greyhound looking to find a forever home and have another chance at happiness. Although we don’t know much about his past, thanks to a tattoo on his ear, we know he was involved in the greyhound racing industry, so he may need some extra time to settle into his forever home. Despite this, he has settled into kennels very well and simply can’t wait to make new friends.

“There’s a misconception that Greyhounds need lots of exercise, but actually, most greyhounds in our care tend to like short bursts of activity followed by long snoozes! Like all breeds, they need daily walks, plenty of time and opportunity to explore, burn energy, play, training, and enrichment. Can you give Midnight the chance he deserves to find happiness?”

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK. Dogs Trust and others in the animal welfare sector are calling for greyhound racing to end across the UK to prevent further deaths and injuries. Earlier this month, the Welsh Government became the first in the UK to announce a ban, a decision that Dogs Trust has warmly welcomed.

Midnight isn’t the only ex-racer looking for a home at Dogs Trust Snetterton. Freya and Ernie are two former racing greyhounds looking to find their forever homes. Just like Midnight, they hope to find loving owners who can take them for sniffy walks before letting them curl up in a place of their own.

For more information about Midnight, Freya, Ernie and the other dogs available for rehoming, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/snetterton.