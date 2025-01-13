Therapists at Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Peterborough trained to offer inclusive treatments for guests living with Cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Therapists at the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Peterborough have completed training with Made for Life, a pioneering Cornish company that provides massage training and 100% organic skincare products specifically designed for guests living with cancer and other long term health issues.

This exciting initiative marks a significant step towards inclusivity, ensuring that all guests can now enjoy the benefits of massage therapy under the Bannatyne Group’s new and innovative ‘B-Well’ treatment programme.

The new service, a 50-minute B-Well Touch Therapy Massage using Made for Life Organics products, is part of Bannatyne’s commitment to providing accessible and inclusive care. The advanced Habia accredited Cancer Care training programme, is an SATCC approved three-day course that equips qualified beauty and massage therapists with an in-depth understanding of cancer, its staging and grading, and how cancer treatments can influence the need to adapt traditional spa therapies.

The training also includes comprehensive face and body treatment protocols, along with supervised practical sessions ensuring that therapists are fully prepared to deliver these specialised treatments.

Bannatyne spa therapist Samantha Jones prepares for a ‘Made for Life’ massage

The course is a cornerstone of Bannatyne’s partnership with the Made for Life Foundation (registered charity 1138846). It reflects the organisation’s dedication to supporting the wellbeing of all its guests, including those living with cancer.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: "At Bannatyne, we are proud to lead the way in offering inclusive spa services that meet the needs of all our guests. This initiative with Made for Life Organics allows us to provide care and relaxation to individuals who may have previously been turned away. Our therapists’ commitment to training ensures that every guest can feel welcome and supported when they visit our spas."

The B-Well Massage is now available to book at Bannatyne’s Peterborough site, with plans to roll out the programme across other locations. This inclusive approach underscores Bannatyne’s commitment to wellbeing, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from spa treatments tailored to their needs.