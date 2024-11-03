The Cedars donates to the Carer Sitter Service

The Cedars Care Home in Bourne recently presented The Carer Sitter Service with a cheque for £1000.

Staff from Central COOP funeral care and The Cedars Care Home in Bourne, along with staff and friends of The Cedars Care Home, took part in a ten mile walk around Bourne and the surrounding villages on 28th September; to raise money for The Carers Sitter Service, a local charity that provides free respite support and home sitting for people who are restricted because of the 24-hour care they are providing for dependent relatives and friends.

The care home welcomed volunteers from the service to a presentation evening with our fundraisers, and gave them a tour of the home; over delicious homemade treats from head chef Richard.

The Cedars Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at The Cedars Care Home said: ‘We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities, and we try to support our community in any way that we can. The Carers Sitter Service does incredible work supporting people in our area, and we are thrilled that we were able to support them with this year’s memory walk; which was organised by ourselves with David Fawcett and Terry Dewey from R.J Scholes Funeral Service; supported by Wendy Cameron from Option B Bereavement Group. We are proud to say that we have raised £1000 for this wonderful charity’.