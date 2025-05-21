Sunshine, Music, and Mustangs – A joyful Open Day at Cherry Hinton Care Home

On Sunday 18th May, Cherry Hinton Care Home opened its doors for a fantastic Open Day celebration, bringing together residents, families, and the wider community for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, food, and connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the highlights of the day was the impressive Mustang car meet, which drew plenty of admiring glances and sparked conversations among car enthusiasts young and old. Visitors had the chance to get up close with a stunning collection of classic and modern Mustangs, making it a real treat for motor fans.

The BBQ was sizzling all afternoon, serving up delicious food, while guests cooled off at the ice cream corner, which was especially popular with children and residents alike. A talented face painter kept little ones smiling with colourful designs throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding a magical touch to the event, Tutti Music Therapy treated everyone to a heart-warming live concert. The music created a joyful atmosphere and brought smiles to the faces of many residents, proving once again how powerful and uplifting music can be.

Open Day

A peaceful and creative flower arrangement session also took place, allowing guests to get hands-on and craft their own beautiful floral displays, guided by staff and volunteers.

The day was a true celebration of community spirit, with something for everyone to enjoy. Events like these are a wonderful reminder of the joy that comes from spending time together, making memories, and opening our doors to share the special work happening every day at Cherry Hinton Care Home.