Staycationers return to the same destination because they want to ‘play it safe’

More than four in 10 staycationers (41 per cent) in the East of England return to the same destination because they want to 'play it safe'.

And 81% of people in the region at least sometimes revisit the same place they’ve been before.

The research from The Camping and Caravanning Club, which has sites at West Runton near Cromer, Cambridge and Norwich, found that nearly seven in ten (69%) of those in the region who have ever gone back to a familiar location have also chosen to book the exact same accommodation at some point.

Reasons for returning to the same destination included wanting to revisit a beautiful spot (39 per cent), bring back happy memories (33 per cent), and go somewhere that feels like a home away from home (20 per cent).

Trips down memory lane don’t end there, with holidaymakers in the East of England reexploring a destination this year planning to journey back to a specific beach (58 per cent), restaurant (49 per cent), or scenic viewpoint (28 per cent).

Most popular locations to revisit included seaside spots (51 per cent), countryside escapes (45 per cent) and places to camp (7 per cent).

But despite this, more than two in ten (26 per cent) agreed trying new things is the best part of going on a staycation.

Darren Whittington, Deputy Director General at The Camping and Caravanning Club, which commissioned the research alongside creating a tool to uncover your staycation personality and a list of exciting activities to try on your next trip, said: “We can be creatures of habit when it comes to our holidays, but there’s so much to see in the UK.

“Trying a new activity or taking up a hobby can elevate a holiday to one you’ll never forget.

“With UK holidays now making up the majority of all the trips people take, there’s a lot of opportunity to discover new places and things to do, creating memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

“And with the rising popularity of staycations, more and more people are realising how much the UK has to offer, whether you prioritise excitement or relaxation.”

Nearly eight in ten (79 per cent) agreed they enjoy trying new things when they go away.

And according to them, the best things about broadening their horizons include the opportunity to discover something new (63 per cent), grow as a person (21 per cent), and learn new skills (14 per cent).

The research by OnePoll found new experiences also provide 43 per cent time to bond with their family and 7 per cent relish the chance to pick up a new hobby.

Respondents were excited to embark on adventures such as going on a cross-country road trip (25 per cent), discovering a hidden gem (38 per cent), and visiting sets from their favourite films or TV shows (18 per cent).

With activities they’re keen to try ranging from wild swimming (12 per cent) and paddleboarding (8 per cent) to mountain climbing and biking (18 per cent).

Specific regions holidaymakers are most interested to explore are the Scottish Highlands (38 per cent), Cornwall (41 per cent), and the Lake District (34 per cent).

Where they hope to discover a range of new sights, such as beaches to stroll on (46 per cent), historical sites to broaden their knowledge (42 per cent), and botanical gardens to help them connect with nature (26 per cent).

And of those who are still unsure about trying something new on their next trip, potential motivators included nearby activities they want to try (33 per cent) and the chance to gain a fresh perspective on the world (14 per cent).

Darren added: “There’s such a range of things out there to try – and it’s fantastic to see so many are already open to adventure.

“But for the 16 per cent who don’t enjoy trying new things while on holiday, we believe that the campsite is the perfect base to launch yourself into the incredible outdoors, try something new, and make this your summer of why not.

“Whether you’re drawn to the seaside, the mountains, the woods, or anything in between – there’s something out there for you to discover.

“It’s about time we break out of our routines and experience the full array of beautiful places and opportunities the UK has to offer.”

