Stammerers love the new Peterborough course that helps to tame their stammers

The Empowering Voices course for stammerers in Peterborough has been hailed as a success by attendees. The course was attended by 27 stammerers from the UK and has received some outstanding feedback.

Empowering Voices is a UK charity run by stammerers to help fellow stammerers gain control of their speech. They hold three-day courses throughout the UK that focus on a breathing technique, a controlled rhythm of speaking, and desensitisation exercises. The latest course was held in Peterborough.

Attendees that attended the Peterborough course have written about the difference being able to control their stammers has made. Lauren said, “Empowering Voices made me healthier, happier, and a more fluent person”, and Graham commented, “The support from the group is wonderful. Everyone there is wanting to help each other and keep the positive approach and environment and I found this truly wonderful.”

Ian Trevor, an Empowering Voices trustee, says, “Unfortunately, a stammer can’t be cured, but maybe our technique could be the next best thing. Being able to say what you want, when and how you want, and ultimately without fear is wonderful for a stammerer – and this is what we endeavour to offer”.

Lauren on the Peterborough Empowering Voices course

The charity Empowering Voices uses a costal breathing approach to control a stammer. This isn’t new; it’s been used in the UK for 30 years. Well-known stammerers who have benefited from using a costal breathing approach to control their speech include Gareth Gates.

Empowering Voices prides itself on its community approach to helping people with stammers. The courses are run by stammerers who can control their speech using our technique. Each course includes one-on-one speech training. After the course, attendees can access free support via Facebook, WhatsApp, and support groups and can return to any course for free.

To find out about the next Empowering Voices Peterborough course, visit https://www.empoweringvoices.co.uk/peterboroughcourse