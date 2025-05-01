Spring ball at Burghley House raises over £19,500 for Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular Spring Ball has raised an incredible £19,560 to help fund palliative care and bereavement support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at the historic Burghley House near Stamford, the black-tie event welcomed 75 guests for an evening of elegance, fine dining, and top-notch entertainment, all while raising vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The night began with drinks on arrival, offering guests the exclusive opportunity to tour Burghley’s magnificent State Rooms before indulging in an exquisite three-course meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Ryder supporter Lady Victoria Leatham opened the evening with a welcome speech, setting the tone for a night of generosity and celebration.

75 guests enjoyed a sophisticated evening of fine dining and top-notch entertainment

Among the attendees were representatives from main sponsor AEPG, Black Bear Fitness, The Peterborough School, and other local dignitaries. Entertainment featured classical guitarist Steve Bean, followed by a lively performance from popular funk and soul cover band Groove Cartell, ensuring guests danced the night away.

Adding to the success of the evening, Ashley Butterfield, Chief Executive of AEPG, led a thrilling auction, with many exclusive prizes - including an exclusive Newmarket race day hosted by Godolphin - going under the hammer.

Tori Ablard, Regional Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "We were thrilled to host our first-ever Spring Ball at Burghley House and welcome guests to a fabulous evening of fundraising and celebration! The venue was stunning, and everyone had a really fun night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful volunteers, generous donors, and dedicated sponsors like AEPG, whose support helped make this event such a success. Thanks to everyone's kindness, we've raised an incredible amount to support our vital work."

Burghley House was the iconic venue for Sue Ryder's Spring Ball

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough. It provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall