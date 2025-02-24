Sisters’ dream of becoming neighbours comes true at Quantum Fields in Littleport

Amie and Lorna on a stroll around their neighbourhood, Quantum Fields

Sisters who dreamed of finding homes where they would be neighbours could hardly believe it when they discovered two perfect plots were available on the new Linden Homes @ Quantum Fields development in Littleport.

Amie Cameron, 42, and Lorna Easey, 38, grew up in nearby Ely and in recent years have both lived in Littleport not far from the Linden Homes development being built by Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes.

Now the pair live in their new homes with their families at Quantum Fields, across the road from each other and able to see each other’s homes from their windows.

The sisters were looking for different kinds of houses to suit their needs.

Lorna Easey in her living room with her dog Daisy

Amie and her partner and son were living in a two-bedroom Rent to Buy property and wanted to purchase a three-bedroom house so they could have more space and the security of owning their own place.

Meanwhile, Lorna and her husband had sold the three-bedroom semi-detached house they owned in Littleport in early 2023. They then rented a five-bedroom detached house and they and their children lived there for 18 months while they decided where to move to next. They wanted the security of owning their own home again and were looking for a four-bedroom house with plenty of space for the family.

So, when Amie discovered that there was a three-bedroom house in the Linden Homes Eveleigh house style and a four-bedroom townhouse in the Aslin design so close together they couldn’t have been more perfect.

Amie said: “I thought there’s no way these will be available.” The Eveleigh plot she had her eye on had the south-facing garden she wanted, and she couldn’t believe it wouldn’t have already been snapped up by another buyer.

Amie Cameron in her living room

She contacted the sales office and double checked with the advisor that they were talking about the same plots. “I kept saying are you sure it’s this plot? I can’t see why it’s still available.” But they established that yes, both homes were available to buy.

“I thought, we’ve got to have them,” said Amie.

Amie messaged her sister about the houses and within a few days they had reserved them both.

That was at the end of June and three months later Amie moved into her new home. Lorna’s plot was not as far advanced as Amie’s, so she had to wait a little longer, but work proceeded swiftly, and she and her family were able to move into their new property at the end of October.

Amie (left) and Lorna (right) enjoying some sisterly time together in the dining room

Amie describes the purchase process as ‘a breeze’.

And both sisters have nothing but praise for the customer service they received. Amie said: “It was so fast and so painless. There’s been barely any stress. They have made it so simple and easy. Nothing was too much bother, they emailed and sent messages to give information as we went along.”

Lorna said: “The customer service was absolutely incredible; they were so lovely. We met the site manager at the sales office, and he is a lovely guy and nothing was too much trouble. When we wanted updates on the build, if we couldn’t go on site they would go in and do a video walkaround for us. They made sure we could see when things like the electrics and the tiling had been done.”

And both were impressed with the Linden Homes portal which allowed them to log in and see how things were progressing. “The portal they have was really good and we could see updates there,” said Lorna.

The two families are very close. Now that they have all settled in, they are popping into each other’s homes every day and regularly have Sunday dinner together.

Lorna said: “In a way we couldn’t believe it all worked out. It’s what we have always wanted. It’s lovely to know that we are just a couple of doors down. We just can’t believe it.”

And Amie said: “It’s lovely. It’s made us. We have always relied on each other, and this makes me feel secure. It makes life really easy. There’s always someone around to help and we walk their dog. It feels really good to have that security and support nearby… and she is my best mate!”

Vistry Group includes the brands Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

There are three and four-bedroom homes for sale at Quantum Fields under both the Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.