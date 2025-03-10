Seeds of Sunflowers Mental Health & Wellbeing Support Group

Tanya Collier and Nicola Day

Orton resident Tanya Collier and Councillor Nicola Day helped create the Seeds of Sunflowers Mental Health and Wellbeing Support Group after recognising the lack of support for those with mental health issues. It is also designed for people who might benefit from finding friendship and enjoying spending time with others in a safe, comfortable and caring space.

Tanya Collier said 'I realised that there is not enough support out there for mental health and wellbeing and I wanted to set up a local drop in group to offer support to those in need.'

Councillor Nicola Day said 'When Tanya came to me with this idea, I knew it was a highly worthwhile project. I have suffered with mental health issues myself and have bi-polar. I know that there isn't always the support that people need. I've also known friends who have suffered from mental health and wellbeing issues who have not always received the right support at the right time.

The group is growing and we have had many useful honest and open discussions around symptoms, medication and holistic therapy based on our own and others personal experiences. The group has been running since October 2023 and is growing. I used money from my Community Leadership Funding to help set up and establish the group.'

Seeds of Sunflowers will be hosting sessions with speakers and activities from April onwards. The sessions in 2025 are on 15th April, 13th May, 10th June, 15th July, 12th August, 9th September and 14th October. In addition the group meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7-8pm at Herlington Community Centre, Orton Malborne.

All are welcome to attend.

For further information contact Cllr Nicola Day: [email protected]