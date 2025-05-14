Residents from local care home pay visit to the seaside

Hilton Park residents enjoying their day out at Felixstowe

Residents from Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham were filled with joy during their visit to Felixstowe Beach.

Residents were able to make the most of the early summer sun by spending the day at the seaside, enjoying a walk along the promenade and on the beach before heading onto the Pier for some well-earned Fish and Chips. The day ended with the residents’ singing songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.

Resident Iris Stannett said ‘It was such a treat to be able to go to the seaside and see all of the happy faces. I cannot remember the last time I went to Felixstowe so to go back today was truly memorable. I will not forget today’.

Geanina Tinca General Manager of Hilton Park Care Home said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the seaside. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to breathe in the sea air which was very therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”

Hilton Park resident Iris Stannett enjoying Fish and Chips in Felixstowe

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and dementia care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to long term stays.