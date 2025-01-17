Popular Peterborough coffee shop goes up for sale as owner looks to relocate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular Peterborough coffee shop has been placed on the market with the owner planning to relocate.
The Coffee Hive has been located on Fletton Avenue for the past five years and is owned by Pete Mays.
Pete and his family are planning to leave the city but before he goes, is looking to find someone to take on the coffee shop to continue its legacy.
Pete said: “We have such a nice community following, I am hoping somebody wants to take it on locally. We are just moving away and it’s too far to keep managing the place and maintaining its reputation.
"I would like to see it continue. it’s taken a lot of time, effort and money to get the business to this point.
"I started with a three wheeled Italian van selling coffee and after six months, I saw this place had come up for rent, I took it on, moved in the equipment from the van and built it from there.
“It is a viable business that can carry on and I would very much like to see that happen rather than someone coming in and opening a completely new type of business there. It's a lovely little business and I will be very sad to leave it.”
Anyone interested in finding more has been urged to reach out and find contact details through _thecoffeehive_ Facebook page.