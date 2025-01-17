Popular Peterborough coffee shop goes up for sale as owner looks to relocate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Coffee Hive has served customers in Peterborough for almost five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular Peterborough coffee shop has been placed on the market with the owner planning to relocate.

The Coffee Hive has been located on Fletton Avenue for the past five years and is owned by Pete Mays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete and his family are planning to leave the city but before he goes, is looking to find someone to take on the coffee shop to continue its legacy.

The Coffee Hive. Credit: Google.

Pete said: “We have such a nice community following, I am hoping somebody wants to take it on locally. We are just moving away and it’s too far to keep managing the place and maintaining its reputation.

"I would like to see it continue. it’s taken a lot of time, effort and money to get the business to this point.

"I started with a three wheeled Italian van selling coffee and after six months, I saw this place had come up for rent, I took it on, moved in the equipment from the van and built it from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a viable business that can carry on and I would very much like to see that happen rather than someone coming in and opening a completely new type of business there. It's a lovely little business and I will be very sad to leave it.”

Anyone interested in finding more has been urged to reach out and find contact details through _thecoffeehive_ Facebook page.