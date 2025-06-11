Pony visit brings joy and connection to Cherry Hinton care home residents

Residents at Cherry Hinton Care Home were treated to a heartwarming surprise recently when a special four-legged visitor trotted through the doors—a gentle, friendly therapy pony, Bambi.

The visit brought smiles, laughter, and even a few happy tears, as residents interacted with the pony, stroking its soft mane and reminiscing about past experiences with animals. For many, the visit sparked fond memories of countryside walks, family pets, or time spent with animals in their younger years.

Therapy animal visits have been shown to offer numerous emotional and psychological benefits, especially for older adults and those living with dementia. The presence of animals can ease anxiety, encourage conversation, and offer a comforting sense of companionship. For residents who may be facing social isolation or memory loss, the calming and tactile experience of spending time with a pony can be incredibly therapeutic.

Why It Matters

At Cherry Hinton Care Home, we’re committed to providing not just care, but enrichment, joy, and meaningful moments for our residents. These experiences are more than just enjoyable—they support well-being, emotional connection, and mental stimulation. A visit from a pony is a simple act that leaves a lasting impact, reminding our residents that they are seen, valued, and loved.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton, shared her thoughts on the visit: “It was truly magical to see the residents light up as they interacted with the pony. For some, it was a beautiful reminder of past experiences, and for others, it was simply a moment of peace and joy. Events like this help us build emotional bridges and create meaningful engagement for those in our care.”

Bringing the outside world in—whether it’s animals, music, art, or community visitors—is an essential part of creating a vibrant and fulfilling care home environment. Events like this highlight the importance of intergenerational and interspecies interaction and show just how powerful a gentle nuzzle or a warm, familiar presence can be.

As one resident put it, “It’s not every day a pony comes to say hello. It made my whole week!”

We’re incredibly grateful to Linda and Kevin who made this visit possible and look forward to welcoming more animal guests in the future.