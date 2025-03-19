Peterborough Scouts see 11% growth as Freddie and Sophie share their experiences in Werrington

Freddie, an Explorer Scout (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) with the Endeavour Unit based in Werrington said, “I like the interaction with other people in the unit, the camps we go on, the fun we have and being involved in planning the programme.”

He added, “I’ve developed team working, communication and social interaction skills and it’s fun, entertaining and friendly.”

Sophie and Nieve, who have been through all of the sections said, “We like the camps, being in the gang show and doing activities we have never done before. We are young leaders and help children in Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 to 6), Beavers (6 to 8) and Cubs (8 to 10) to develop, and have positive experiences. One of the activities we are looking forward to is going to Disneyland next year with the Cubs.”

Scouting provides over 250 activities ranging from abseiling to camping, fire lighting to hiking, kayaking to pioneering and science to zorbing. Children and young people can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.

Ready, aim ...

Volunteer Stu said, “I volunteer so that I can give the young people the opportunity to do activities I did when I was their age. I’ve was fortunate to go to two world Scout Jamborees and the experiences I had as a participant and as a volunteer will live with me for years to come. I hope some of the young people will benefit from experiences similar to the ones I had. Being involved as a volunteer has helped me develop skills that I use in my job. These include being able to manage and communicate with people and social skills.”

In the year ending 31 January 2025, Peterborough District had increased the number of children and young people aged 4 to 17 by 11%. Tom, lead volunteer for Peterborough District said, “The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” He added, “We have a waiting list of over 120 children wanting to join and we are looking for more volunteers so we can provide more people with opportunities.”

Adult volunteer Nigel said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.” He added “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”

For further information about Scouting in Peterborough please visit www.peterboroughscouts.org