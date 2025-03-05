Peterborough playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:59 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Calling all playwrights in Peterborough! The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is now open, offering an exciting platform for new voices in theatre.

This collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group invites both emerging and established writers to submit their work.

The competition, open until April 4, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning play will be performed in 2025, and the playwright will receive full support in bringing their work to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, giving writers full creative freedom.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment GroupAmbassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group
Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

April 4: Deadline for submissions

June 6: Shortlist announced

December 5: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice