Peterborough playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
This collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group invites both emerging and established writers to submit their work.
The competition, open until April 4, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
The winning play will be performed in 2025, and the playwright will receive full support in bringing their work to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, giving writers full creative freedom.
Key Dates:
April 4: Deadline for submissions
June 6: Shortlist announced
December 5: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com