Peterborough playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Calling all playwrights in Peterborough! The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is now open, offering an exciting platform for new voices in theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group invites both emerging and established writers to submit their work.

The competition, open until April 4, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning play will be performed in 2025, and the playwright will receive full support in bringing their work to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, giving writers full creative freedom.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

April 4: Deadline for submissions

June 6: Shortlist announced

December 5: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com