Peterborough housebuilder donates wood to local Men’s Sheds charity

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated spare wood from its popular Harriers Rest development in Wittering to the Peterborough branch of Men’s Sheds.

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a charming development comprised of three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom properties are available.

Men's Sheds is a charitable organisation that provides a space for men to gather, socialise and engage in hands-on activities, typically woodworking, metalworking and crafts.

Its main aim is to promote mental wellbeing by reducing social isolation, fostering a sense of community and encouraging healthy conversations. The sheds are often open to men of all ages and backgrounds, offering a supportive environment where they can share skills, work on personal projects and build meaningful connections. The movement has grown globally, with local branches focusing on improving men's health and supporting community initiatives.

Allison Homes East delivered the spare wood to the Peterborough branch of the organisation, which is known as The People’s Shed, allowing them to use it in whatever way suits them best.

Steven Smith, Chair of The People’s Shed, said: “The support from Allison Homes with this donation of wood is fantastic, and really appreciated. It will enable a variety of projects to be undertaken such as creating the structure for an external shelter in Railworld Wildlife Haven where the Shed is located”.

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very proud to be supporting The People’s Shed with this donation. It is great to see surplus materials put to good use by an organisation that does such important work for the local community. We look forward to finding more opportunities such as this in the future.”

To find out more about the homes available at Harriers Rest, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/ or contact the sales team on 07483 017949 or [email protected].

For more information on Men’s Sheds, visit https://menssheds.org.uk/.