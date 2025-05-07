Pedalling with Purpose – Cherry Hinton care home Cycling Challenge for Magpas

Cycling

The team at Cherry Hinton Care Home has officially hit the road—virtually—on an inspiring cycling challenge running from 1st May to 3rd June, all to raise vital funds for Magpas Air Ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now on Day 7 of the challenge, the team has already clocked an impressive 155 miles, reaching the beautiful landscapes of Devon. Staff, residents, and supporters are taking part using a static bike set up at the care home, tracking miles collectively as they “travel” across the UK.

The goal is not just distance—it’s impact. Every mile cycled supports Magpas Air Ambulance, a life-saving charity that provides emergency medical care to people in critical conditions across the East of England and beyond. Cherry Hinton Care Home is proud to support their incredible work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're motivated by the cause and the community spirit it creates,” said a member of the Cherry Hinton team. “It’s been heartwarming to see residents cheering us on, staff giving it their all, and everyone coming together for something bigger than ourselves.”

The challenge continues through early June, with regular updates on their progress—and there’s still time to support their efforts.

If you'd like to donate or cheer the team on, please visit