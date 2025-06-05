Open week at Cherry Hinton Care Home: A warm welcome from Monday 16th to Sunday 22nd June

Cherry Hinton Care Home is delighted to announce its Open Week, running from Monday 16th June through Sunday 22nd June.

This special week is designed to give families, friends, and members of the local community a chance to visit the home, meet the team, and experience firsthand the welcoming environment that makes Cherry Hinton a wonderful place to live and work.

During Open Week, visitors can take guided tours of the care home’s comfortable and beautifully maintained facilities, including the communal lounges, lovely gardens, and private resident rooms. It’s the perfect opportunity to see how Cherry Hinton promotes wellbeing, independence, and companionship among its residents.

The week will feature a variety of engaging activities and events, offering a glimpse into the vibrant daily life at Cherry Hinton. Visitors can join in art and music sessions, sample some of the delicious home-cooked meals, and learn about the personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, says, “We are excited to open our doors to the community and share what makes our care home special. Open Week is a wonderful chance for people to see the high standards of care we provide and to meet the friendly team dedicated to supporting every resident.”

The dedicated team at Cherry Hinton Care Home is eager to answer any questions, discuss care options, and provide information about how to support loved ones in making the transition to residential care as smooth and comfortable as possible.

Whether you’re considering care for a family member or simply want to learn more about the services and community spirit at Cherry Hinton, Open Week is the perfect time to visit.

No appointment is necessary for visits during Open Week, but feel free to call ahead to schedule a personalized tour.

Come and see why Cherry Hinton Care Home is a place where care meets community — we look forward to welcoming you!