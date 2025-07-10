Oh we do like to be beside the seaside: Werrington Lodge residents take a trip to the beach
The weather was glorious so we at Werrington Lodge decided to take our lovely residents off to Hunstanton for the day.
The day started with an ice cream on the prom, a stroll along the front followed by some time spending pennies in the arcade on the pier and then off to the Waterside Bar for a spot of lunch.
Of course the popular choice was Fish & Chips with a long cool refreshing drink before returning home, our residents had a brilliant day which was lovely - this is why we do, what we do.