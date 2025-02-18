New table tennis tables available for community use in Yaxley

Table Tennis Opening Poster

As the weather starts to improve, Yaxley Parish Council and community and environmental charity Groundwork East are hoping Yaxley residents will get outdoors and active using two new outdoor table tennis tables that have been installed at The Amenity Centre.

The tables have been funded by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Healthier Futures Fund and will be officially opened on 21st February.

The organisations hope to encourage more outdoor play across different age groups, with Table Tennis England noting that the very nature of the sport allows for inclusive participation[1], and Yaxley already has its own Table Tennis Club.

Hannah Smith, team manager at Groundwork East said: “Through the Healthier Futures grant we have been able to support Yaxley Parish Council to obtain two new table tennis tables to encourage more people of all ages to use the outdoors to exercise. Having the new tables encourages people to exercise more and use their local green spaces to reap the benefits of being outdoors.”

Andrew Wood of Yaxley Parish Council said: “Having previously installed outdoor exercise equipment, the addition of table tennis at the recreation ground complements this perfectly. Yaxley Parish Council can now provide local residents with a variety of exercise options, which will assist in their exercise needs, together with their competitive ambitions. I am sure that our members and staff will take the opportunity to test their skills when time allows.”

A launch event will take place on the 21st February at the Yaxley Amenity centre, which will see Groundwork East and Council representatives celebrate this welcome addition to the village, with hopes that growing local interest in outdoor facilities such as this, can lead to further funding and more equipment in the future.