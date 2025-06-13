New Peterborough car retailer launch to create 30 jobs

A brand-new car retailer will officially open in Peterborough on Saturday 21st June, bringing over 30 new jobs to the area across a wide range of roles.

For any cars sold on launch day, £50 from each sale will be given to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, a specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

Located on John Wesley Road, (the former Big World Motoring site), the site is owned by Hippo Motor Group, one of the fastest growing privately-owned vehicle leasing and finance companies in the UK.

General Manager Tom Stanton and team outside the new Hippo Motor Group retail in John Wesley Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough.

The store will showcase a wide range of used vehicles and boast its own on-site vehicle preparation facilities.

The business is actively recruiting for positions in sales, service, administration and customer support, offering a range of opportunities for people at different stages of their careers.

New team members will benefit from full training, development opportunities, and access to a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

Tom Preston, CEO and founder of Hippo Motor Group, said: “We’re really excited to be opening in Peterborough, giving us a presence in the East of England. We look forward to forging new relationships within the area and hope to become a positive part of the local business landscape.

Exterior of new Hippo Motor Group retail store

“We’re particularly keen to attract local talent into our business, including those with no prior automotive experience, who are passionate about delivering great customer service and eager to learn.”

As the Peterborough site prepares to open its doors, local residents are invited to visit the new showroom on Saturday 21st June to explore the vehicle range, meet the friendly team and learn more about Hippo’s flexible leasing and finance options.

Visitors will be treated to free gifts, refreshments and giveaways on the day, with expert staff, led by General Manager Tom Stanton, on hand to answer questions 9am to 5pm.

Tom Stanton said: “We’re really proud to be bringing Hippo Motor Group’s customer-first approach to Peterborough. This is an exciting opportunity not just for local car buyers, but also for people looking to build a career in a supportive, fast-growing company.

Hippo Motor Group's new retail store in Peterborough

“We’ve got a fantastic team ready to welcome visitors on launch day, and we can’t wait to show the community what we’re all about.

"Better still, for every car sold on the day, we’re giving a donation to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which does incredible work in the community, and we’d love to raise as much as we can for this cause.”

Hippo Motor Group started life as a family-run business in 2007 and has grown steadily to become one of the country’s leading car leasing and finance specialists.

Headquartered in Blackburn, Lancashire, the privately owned company currently employs over 150 people nationally and combines traditional showroom service with modern digital tools, helping customers across the UK find the right vehicle with flexible finance options to suit their budget.

If you are interested to find out more about the vacancies available at the new Peterborough store, please visit www.hippomotorgroup.com/careers/