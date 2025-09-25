New Cambridgeshire launch supports community of artisan makers and crafters

Founder Andrew Spackman with his new magazine that supports small businesses

With his online marketplace Ingenious Gifts, founder Andrew Spackman has long been a champion of independent and ethical businesses. Now he’s taking the support a step further by launching a brand new ‘Made By Magazine’ in Cambridgeshire, which shines the spotlight on the community of artists and creators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the next step in Andrew’s business journey, after having recently been selected by BBC Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis as a winner of his Small Business Sunday initiative.

The free publication is packed full of seller success stories - including useful step-by-step guides, seasonal trends and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew launched the magazine to empower start-ups. He explains: “I firmly believe in championing independent businesses and giving them the support they deserve. Running a small business myself, I fully understand the hard work, dedication and passion it takes to set up and grow a new venture.”

The new Made By Magazine

He continues: “I want to build momentum for a ‘good shopping’ movement that embraces the stories behind why we do what we do and how we want the world to be - supporting a community of small start-ups, artists, and creators who are incredibly passionate about what they do. The magazine champions creativity, compassion, and connection by demonstrating a more ethical way to shop.”

Claire Bentley, one of the sellers featured in the magazine, explains: “As a designer-maker, one of the biggest challenges of running a small business is getting noticed. You can have the most wonderful product, but if no one knows about it, selling becomes incredibly difficult. Having a publication dedicated entirely to handmade items is something truly unique, and it’s a fantastic way to shine a light on independent makers and their creativity.”

She continues: “Small businesses offer variety, creativity, and unique perspectives that enrich our choices as consumers. Behind every independent brand is a person or small team taking risks, sharing their passion, and pouring love into their work - making each purchase a recognition of human effort and dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Independent businesses strengthen local communities. Every purchase keeps money circulating within the local economy, creating jobs and supporting other small suppliers. When they thrive, communities thrive too - with stronger connections and greater resilience. There’s also something deeply personal about artisan work. Each piece carries a story - of the maker, the craft, and the inspiration behind it - creating a meaningful connection between the object and its owner.”

Emily Wan, from July Studio Creations, adds: “Being part of the new ‘Made By Magazine’ is such a great way to get my business out there and build a bit more brand awareness, especially since I’m still quite new. I’ve never been featured in a magazine before, so it feels really exciting. It’s also a brilliant chance to reach people I probably wouldn’t have been able to get in front of otherwise.”

“When you support artisan crafters and makers, you’re really supporting someone’s dream, not just their business,” continues Emily. “So much love and care goes into every part of it - from designing and creating to packaging it all up. Most of the time, it’s just one person behind the brand too, so every bit of support honestly means the world.”

The Autumn issue of ‘Made By Magazine’ will be out at the end of September 2025, when 2,500 copies will be distributed in Sainsbury’s and Tesco Extra stores throughout the Cambridgeshire region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only does Ingenious Gifts support local, independent and ethical businesses, but the online marketplace also helps raise funds and awareness of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Back in 2019, when Andrew’s son Lewis was just six months old, Lewis’s mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour. “Every day we are immensely grateful that she experienced a full recovery,” says Andrew. “Launching Ingenious Gifts provided a huge amount of motivation during a very difficult time, and it was my way of supporting other families facing similar challenges, by raising funds for this fantastic charity.”

Discover more about the community of artists and creators by visiting the Ingenious Gifts website or by picking up a free copy of ‘Made By Magazine’ in Cambridgeshire stores from the end of September 2025.