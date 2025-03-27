Lush Queensgate launches complimentary skincare experience: ‘Meet Your Microbiome’

Fresh handmade cosmetics company Lush is bringing an exciting new skincare experience to Queensgate Shopping Centre, offering customers the chance to explore their skin like never before.

‘Meet Your Microbiome’ is a complimentary 45-minute educational skincare service, available to book from 24th March 2025 at Lush Queensgate. Designed to help guests understand their skin’s unique ecosystem, this hands-on experience will empower participants to make informed skincare choices.

As part of the workshop, attendees will:

Make (and take home) their own fresh cleanser

Receive a free on-face skincare application and consultation

Gain insights into their skin and its microbiome

Discover why Lush believes in fresh, not sterile, skincare

“We’re thrilled to be offering this free workshop as part of our commitment to empowering customers with knowledge about their skin. At Lush, we believe skincare should be personal, and this experience allows people to get hands-on with fresh ingredients while gaining insights into their own unique microbiome.

We want everyone to feel confident in making informed choices about their skincare, and what better way to do that than by visiting Lush Queensgate and experiencing it for themselves.”

– Kasey Swithenbank, Head of Retail Stores, UK&I

What is the Microbiome?

Much like the forests and seas of our planet, the microbiome is the skin’s own ecosystem and an essential part of the skin barrier. It consists of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and yeast that naturally live on your skin, working together to protect and support healthy skin function.

From birth, our microbiome is influenced by various factors, including hormones, age, lifestyle, and environment. The unique makeup of your microbiome also varies across different body areas, meaning no two people have the same skin ecosystem.

Lush’s Commitment to Fresh Skincare

Lush Co-Founder and Product Inventor Helen Ambrosen is passionate about creating fresh, effective skincare for all ages. While Lush has always championed solid products that require no preservatives, such as bath bombs and bubble bars, Helen pioneered the brand’s self-preserving skincare formulas, which remain fresh and effective without synthetic preservatives. In 2023, an incredible 84% of Lush’s year-round products were self-preserving.

Lush believes in using the freshest ingredients to create the best skincare. The process includes meticulous formulation, human testing panels, in-house and external microbiology assessments, rapid dispatch from factories, and shorter use-by dates to ensure optimal product quality.

To book a space for the ‘Meet Your Microbiome’ service at Lush Queensgate, visit Eventbrite to view available dates.

Rewilding Facial: A Lush Spa Treatment for the Microbiome

For those looking to elevate their skincare experience, Lush is also launching the Rewilding Facial, a 50-minute lifting facial designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Using hot and cold therapy, facial massage, and lymphatic techniques, this luxurious treatment enhances skin radiance while incorporating ingredients that support global rewilding efforts.

The Rewilding Facial (£125) is now available at Lush Spas nationwide. Customers can book via the Lush app or by contacting their nearest Lush Spa.