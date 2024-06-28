Longueville Court honours carers for National Carers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Management at Longueville court care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Carers Week. Management wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication makes a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and the communities throughout the UK.

The theme for Carers Week is this year is 'putting carers on the map' to try to raise awareness in the election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.

Breakfast buffet to celebrate carers week

Staff were treated to a continental breakfast style buffet, Management had put together a wonderful spread which included a selection of pastries, fruit, yoghurts, bagels and much more.

Krzyszfof Krzyszotoifak, General Manager said: "it is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a breakfast buffet, and be able to welcome relatives and friends. Everyone has such a brilliant day.