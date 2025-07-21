Local people 'Ride with Pride' at Peterborough's LGBTQ+ festival

All aboard the Pride Bus

Stagecoach East has been proud to support one of the most important festivals for the local LGBTQ+ community – Peterborough Pride.

The Pride event, which took place on Saturday 19 July, saw thousands of people attend and take park in the Pride Parade. Stagecoach’s bus was a core part of the Parade, ensuring that everyone was able to take part – it also offered a dry space on a very wet day.

Peterborough Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Peterborough. Its goal is to create a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all members of the community to come together and celebrate diversity.

Stagecoach East offered a 20% discount for everyone attending the event on DayRider, tickets, making sure that everyone could enjoy an effortless way to be included in the fun.

David Boden on the Pride Bus

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “It was such a pleasure for us to be able to attend Peterborough's wonderful Pride Festival. We are so proud to be part of our local communities, and Peterborough Pride is a highlight of the year. The people involved are so dedicated in what they do, and so passionate to provide a Pride event that truly represents our local community.

“It is in the very heart of what we do, as the region's largest operator, that we want everyone to feel welcome on our local buses, that they can get on board and get about in safety and respect, and being at Pride is just a small token of that.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.