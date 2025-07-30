Local carer scoops coveted care title

BHC

Tonderai Makahamadze at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne has been crowned Registered Nurse of the Year for the North East & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Tonderai is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North Easy, beating hundreds of other nominees.

Tonderai said: ‘it is truly an honour to receive this recognition and I am humbled. I could not have achieved this without the support of my amazing colleagues. I am proud to be part of such a dedicated, talented and compassionate team. Thank you so much for believing in me.’

As the winner for the North East & Scotland, Tonderai is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.She will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Tonderai. We are so proud of her. Tonderai was nominated for her endless compassion and dedication in both her role as registered nurse caring for our residents; and for her role as clinical lead; as well the consistent kindness and support that she shows to her colleagues.’

The Cedars is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars provides nursing care, residential care, dementia and residential. The home supports 56 residents from respite care to long term stays, and regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. Nutritionally balanced meals that accommodate a range of capabilities are prepared fresh daily at The Cedars by the in-house hospitality team.