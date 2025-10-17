Local Care Home to Host Menopause Awarness Event

The Hickathrift House care home, in Marshland St. James, is proud to host a special event to mark Menopause Awareness on Tuesday, November 18th at 6pm.

Staff, residents, and guests will come together for an informative and supportive evening featuring Debs, a former nurse and wellness instructor, as the guest speaker. Debs will share her insights and experiences around menopause, offering guidance and encouragement to those navigating this important life stage.

The event aims to foster open conversations and raise awareness about menopause, its impact, and the support available. It’s part of Hickathrift House’s ongoing commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.

Hickathrift House has built up an excellent reputation in its local community. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Debs will be guest speaker at the event.

General Manager Paula Merlerski of Hickathrift House said: “The event is all about opening up the conversation around menopause and supporting one another through shared experiences. We’re thrilled to welcome Debs and look forward to an evening of learning, connection, and empowerment.”

