Local care home to host free Will's review and dementia support event

Donna Powell from APS legal

The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech is pleased to invite members of the local community to a seminar focused on future planning and Will reviews. The event will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, 13th May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Donna Powell from local solicitors APS Legal and Associates, Donna will be hosting a free Will review session.

Donna will discuss important topics such as the significance of having a Will, the process of creating one, and how to ensure your wishes are respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meg Jones, the Manager of Rose Lodge Care Home, said: “We are delighted to have Donna Powell with us to help address the concerns of our community regarding future planning. It can be a complex and emotional process, but Donna's expertise will provide clarity and peace of mind.

"At Rose Lodge, we are always here to offer support and advice to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to attend the seminar but would like to visit us for a tour and a chat, our doors are always open.”