Local care home to host free Will's review and dementia support event
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Donna Powell from local solicitors APS Legal and Associates, Donna will be hosting a free Will review session.
Donna will discuss important topics such as the significance of having a Will, the process of creating one, and how to ensure your wishes are respected.
Meg Jones, the Manager of Rose Lodge Care Home, said: “We are delighted to have Donna Powell with us to help address the concerns of our community regarding future planning. It can be a complex and emotional process, but Donna's expertise will provide clarity and peace of mind.
"At Rose Lodge, we are always here to offer support and advice to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to attend the seminar but would like to visit us for a tour and a chat, our doors are always open.”