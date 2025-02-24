Local care home launches weekly karaoke sessions

BHC

Realising just how much their residents love to sing, the team at Barchester’s Tixover House care home, in Rutland, have launched weekly karaoke sessions in their dementia community.

A playlist has been created and is continually added to each week, it includes classics such as Somewhere Over The Rainbow, White Cliffs Of Dover, Show Me The Way To Go Home, Stand By Me and Take Me Home, Country Road. The sessions have been going down an absolute storm with more and more residents taking part each week.

Head of Activities, Caroline Geddes said: “The power of music for those living with dementia is so therapeutic, everyone gets so much out of the sessions. With the support of our Dementia Champion, Kathy, we have been able to launch our weekly karaoke which everyone loves. We are not the best singers (Kathy will agree!), but we sing the songs our residents choose. In return, we have smiles, laughter, singing, dancing, joy, happiness, recollection and reminiscence. It has quickly become a favourite time of the week!”

All Barchester care home staff are dementia trained and in addition each home has a Dementia Champion, a member of the team who is trained to offer additional support to residents living with dementia and their families.

Tixover House’s Dementia Champion, Kathy Smith, commented: “Karaoke is always a time to reminisce about our younger dancing days. Songs of old are enjoyed by all and it’s such a heart-warming experience being able to take part in this. You don’t have to have the best voice to sing at our sessions because it’s just about the enjoyment of coming together and joining in for our lovely residents.”