Local care home launches new dementia cafe

Residents and colleagues at the Rose Lodge Dementia Cafe

Staff and residents at The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech launched their brand-new community dementia café in the home and were joined by our neighbours and friends from the local community.

Taking place every first Wednesday of the month from 10.30am – 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager, Meg Jones said: “Our newly launched dementia cafe allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’