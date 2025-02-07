Local care home launches new dementia cafe

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST
Residents and colleagues at the Rose Lodge Dementia Cafe
Staff and residents at The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech launched their brand-new community dementia café in the home and were joined by our neighbours and friends from the local community.

Taking place every first Wednesday of the month from 10.30am – 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager, Meg Jones said: “Our newly launched dementia cafe allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

