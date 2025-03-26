Local care home invites community to open day

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 21:24 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
Hickathrift House in Wisbech will be opening their doors to the local community for an open day on Saturday 12th April.

Taking place between 10.00 am to 4.00 pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Paula Melerski, General Manager Hickathrift House says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hickathrift House will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hickathrift House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care, and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.

