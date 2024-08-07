Local care home hoists creative mental health workshops

The team from poetsin.com visited local care home to hold a creative mental health day.

The wonderful team from poetsin.com visited Longueville Court care home recently where they held a creative mental health well-being day.

The day consisted of two workshops, the first being ways on how to improve your wellbeing by realising what triggers your stress, the team then gave pointers on how to regain a positive mind.

The second was a creative writing workshop, where the residents and staff learned how to express and expand their minds, with the power of written words.

Throughout the day the team where on hand to have one to one chats with staff and residents to give advice and support.

Activities coordinator Karina Dunn said: "I think we all had a very positive and productive day, it was interesting to learn ways to deal with stress, it was nice to see the staff and residents getting involved today".

The homes manager Krzysztof Krzyztof said: "We are always looking for new activities here at Longueville Court. Today's workshop was a great way for residents and staff to learn about ways of dealing with stress, and how important mental health is. I am also looking forward to hearing some of the stories and poems that was done in the creative writing workshop."

Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Longueville Court provides nursing and residential care to 104 residents from respite to long-term stays.