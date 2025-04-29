Local care home celebrates ten years

BHC

Tennyson Wharf care home, in Burton Waters held a fabulous birthday party to celebrate 10 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with entertainment from the amazing ‘Abbamia’, a delicious buffet and cake provided by our chefs, Dawn and Deepu, and visits from Sir Edward Lee MP for Gainsborough, Mayor Allan Briggs and High Sheriff Philip Dymoke.

Tennyson Wharf has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.Tennyson Wharf is a modern purpose-built facility set in a stunning location overlooking the Burton Waters marina.

General Manager, Sarah Noutch said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Tennyson Wharf. For the past 10 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Tennyson Wharf such a loving home.”

Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementiacarefor 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.